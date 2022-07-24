Menu

Canada

More severe weather possible for Quebec after tornado touches down in Laurentians

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted July 24, 2022 4:52 pm
Environment Canada says there’s a chance Quebec could be hit with more severe weather Sunday after a tornado touched down in Quebec’s Laurentian region on Saturday evening.

The national weather agency says a strong storm whipped through the area near Saint-Adolphe-d’Howard, about 100 kilometres northwest of Montreal.

11
The aftermath after a possible tornado whipped through the Laurentians on Saturday. View image in gallery mode
The aftermath after a possible tornado whipped through the Laurentians on Saturday. Olivia O'Malley/Global News

Authorities say the forceful winds uprooted trees and caused heavy damage to homes and Hydro-Quebec is reporting major ongoing outages in the area affecting hundreds of customers.

READ MORE: A 20-minute storm with 12 months of consequences: Farmers devastated by crop loss

Environment Canada meteorologist Peter Kimbell confirmed to Global News that what residents witnessed was in fact a tornado, with winds as strong as 200 km/h.

Kimbell warned there’s the potential for more severe weather on Sunday, but said he can’t predict how serious it could be.

— With files from The Canadian Press

