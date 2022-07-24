African Festival draws massive crowds in Halifax during four-day celebration

Send this page to someone via email

The African Festival of Music and Arts wrapped up on Sunday after a four-day-long celebration on the Halifax Waterfront.

The festival returned after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

George Mbamalu, the event founder and organizer says thousands of people have taken in the performances during what he says is the biggest turnout yet.

“I’m so excited about that (the turnout) and that shows me that people are being inclusive and that people are looking at you for who you are,” he told Global News.

The crowd favourite, The Remesha Drum Group, originally from Burundi but currently living in Ottawa, performed on Saturday and Sunday. This is the group’s fifth year performing in Halifax.

Mbamalu says he started the event 13 years ago, after noticing a lack of opportunity to celebrate the diversity of African culture in the province. He wanted a platform to showcase the beauty of his homeland.

The festival displayed the unique cultural heritage and artistic works of people of African descent living in Nova Scotia.

“We never imagined it was going to be the way it is today. It was a slow process but now we are very happy where we are.”

Simba Ruto attended all four days of the festival. Ruto was born and raised in Kenya, but has called Nova Scotia his home for the past twenty two years.

He says watching the community embrace and engage with African culture has been “wonderful”.

“It feels like I am welcoming (the community) to my home.” says Ruto.

The festival included performers from many African countries, including Congolese Afro-fusion band, “Advocates of Truth” consisting of brothers, Rajab Ally and Gallyna. Their drummer, Andrew Dhames says he has loved the sound of African drums since he was a child and enjoys attending the festival every year.

“It felt like it was something I had heard as a baby or something and yet I knew I never heard the music. And, since then I’ve been pursuing it with grace, or trying to and just hold up my end, as a white guy to perform at the level it needs to be performed at.”

“There’s a healthy amount of Africans in Nova Scotia and when they pull you into their culture and you experience all the richness of it, it’s beautiful,” said Dhames.