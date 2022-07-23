Menu

Traffic

Man seriously injured after being hit by car while riding scooter: Hamilton police

By Lisa Polewski 900 CHML
Posted July 23, 2022 12:26 pm
Hamilton police's Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating after a man was hit by a car while riding a scooter on the east mountain. View image in full screen
Hamilton police's Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating after a man was hit by a car while riding a scooter on the east mountain. Global News

Hamilton police are asking the public for help identifying a man who was struck by a car on the east mountain.

According to investigators, a man was riding his electric kick scooter at about 1:30 a.m. on Saturday in the area of Upper Kenilworth Avenue and Landron Avenue, next to the Mohawk Sports Park, when he was hit by a Honda Civic.

The driver, a 20-year-old man, got out of the car and called 911 to report what happened.

Trending Stories

Read more: Stoney Creek intersection closed as Hamilton police investigate afternoon shooting

The man riding the scooter suffered serious injuries and was rushed to hospital.

Police say he’s between 5’7″ and 5’9″ and about 160-170 pounds, wearing a white bandana on his head, and the scooter is described as a black Gyrocopters brand with red detailing.

Story continues below advertisement

The Collision Reconstruction Unit has taken over the investigation and is asking anyone who has information to call 905-546-3886, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

