Stoney Creek intersection closed as Hamilton police investigate afternoon shooting

An intersection in Stoney Creek, Ont., is closed off while police investigate a Friday afternoon shooting.

In a tweet, Hamilton police said they’ve closed the intersection of Centennial Parkway and King Street for a report of a shooting that happened shortly before 4 p.m.

Bullet casings were reportedly located in the intersection.

Centennial Pkwy & King St intersection is closed as police investigate a shooting that occurred shortly after 3:50pm today. Police have located bullet casings within the intersection and no victims have come forward at this time. Investigation is ongoing. — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) July 22, 2022

At this point, it’s unclear if anyone was injured but police say no victims have come forward.

The public is being asked to avoid the area while the investigation is ongoing.

More to come…