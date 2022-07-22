Stoney Creek intersection closed as Hamilton police investigate afternoon shooting

An intersection in Stoney Creek, Ont., is closed off while police investigate a Friday afternoon shooting.
In a tweet, Hamilton police said they’ve closed the intersection of Centennial Parkway and King Street for a report of a shooting that happened shortly before 4 p.m.
Bullet casings were reportedly located in the intersection.
At this point, it’s unclear if anyone was injured but police say no victims have come forward.
Trending Stories
The public is being asked to avoid the area while the investigation is ongoing.
More to come…
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments