Crime

Stoney Creek intersection closed as Hamilton police investigate afternoon shooting

By Lisa Polewski 900 CHML
Posted July 22, 2022 5:55 pm
Hamilton police are investigating a shooting that has closed an intersection in Stoney Creek. View image in full screen
Hamilton police are investigating a shooting that has closed an intersection in Stoney Creek. Global News

An intersection in Stoney Creek, Ont., is closed off while police investigate a Friday afternoon shooting.

In a tweet, Hamilton police said they’ve closed the intersection of Centennial Parkway and King Street for a report of a shooting that happened shortly before 4 p.m.

Bullet casings were reportedly located in the intersection.

Man sent to hospital after shooting outside townhouse on Hamilton Mountain

At this point, it’s unclear if anyone was injured but police say no victims have come forward.

The public is being asked to avoid the area while the investigation is ongoing.

More to come…

