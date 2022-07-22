Menu

Health

Ontario health units, hospitals plan for youngest COVID-19 vaccinations

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 22, 2022 1:06 pm
A heath worker wearing a face mask and a face shield works at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Toronto on April 4, 2022. View image in full screen
A heath worker wearing a face mask and a face shield works at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Toronto on April 4, 2022. Zou Zheng/Xinhua via ZUMA Press

Public health units and hospitals in Ontario are planning kid-friendly COVID-19 vaccination settings for babies and preschoolers when shots become available next week.

Peterborough Public Health says its dedicated clinics for children aged six months to five years will give families extra time at their appointments to get comfortable and ask questions.

The health unit says there will be barriers set up in mass immunization clinics for families who might need privacy.

Read more: COVID vaccine appointments to open July 28 for Ontario children under 5 years old

Huron Perth Public Health says it will run clinics exclusively for the youngest age group starting next Friday, and recommends parents bring favourite toys or music to help children relax.

Trending Stories

Niagara Region Public Health says it’s planning clinics and engaging with primary care doctors as many parents will likely want their child vaccinated by a physician who knows them.

Story continues below advertisement

The Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario in Ottawa says its clinics will vaccinate children who are immunocompromised, need extra time, have medical complexities, difficulty with crowds or other medical factors.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
