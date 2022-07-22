BC Ferries fires CEO Mark Collins amid service interruptions and staffing issues

Send this page to someone via email

BC Ferries made a serious move to its upper-level management on Friday.

The B.C. Ferry Services Board has announced Jill Sharland has taken over as interim president and BC Ferries CEO.

“Ms. Sharland replaces Mark Collins, who is leaving BC Ferries effective immediately,” BC Ferries staff said in a release.

“The board decided to end Mr. Collins contract, which will entitle him to severance in accordance with the terms of his contract.”

A “robust” search to select the next permanent CEO is expected to start soon.

Collins’ departure comes amid serious staffing issues that have led to many service disruptions for the ferry service.

“Like many organizations, BC Ferries has faced recent staffing shortages, service interruptions and COVID-related challenges,” Joy MacPhail, BC Ferry Service Board’s chair, said.

“There are no quick fixes to these systemic challenges but as a board, we believe it is time for renewal, fresh ideas and a renewed commitment to the highest standards of customer service, safety and affordability.”

Collins joined BC Ferries in 2004 and was appointed CEO in 2017.