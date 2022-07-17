BC Ferries cancels eight Skeena Queen Sunday sailings

Send this page to someone via email

BC Ferries has cancelled 12 sailings on the Skeena Queen ferry on Sunday.

The ferry service said the cancellations are due to “crew availability” issues.

“We require a specific number of crew members on board the vessel to ensure the safety of our passengers in the unlikely event of an emergency and to comply with Transport Canada regulations,” BC Ferries staff said.

“The decision to cancel a sailing in these circumstances is made when we have exhausted all options to find replacement crew.”

The following sailings for the Skeena Queen on July 17 have been cancelled:

1:50 pm departing Fulford Harbour

3:00 pm departing Swartz Bay

3:50 pm departing Fulford Harbour

5:00 pm departing Swartz Bay

5:50 pm departing Fulford Harbour

7:00 pm departing Swartz Bay

7:50 pm departing Fulford Harbour

9:00 pm departing Swartz Bay

BC Ferries has found a water taxi that will provide service between Swartz Bay and Fulford Harbour, which will be following the regular schedule.

The water taxi can only hold 45 people at a time.

