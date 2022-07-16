Menu

Canada

BC Ferries cancels 14 Saturday sailings due to ‘crew availability’ issues

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted July 16, 2022 1:59 pm
Click to play video: 'BC Ferries warns of more summer service disruptions' BC Ferries warns of more summer service disruptions
Just ahead of the busy summer travel season BC Ferries is warning of sailing cancellations brought on by staffing shortages. Global News Morning speaks with B.C. Ferry and Marine Workers Union President Eric McNeely about the staffing crunch. – Jun 22, 2022

BC Ferries has cancelled 12 sailings on the Island Kwigwis ferry on Saturday.

The ferry service said the cancellations are due to “crew availability” issues.

“We require a specific number of crew members on board the vessel to ensure the safety of our passengers in the unlikely event of an emergency and to comply with Transport Canada regulations,” BC Ferries staff said.

“The decision to cancel a sailing in these circumstances is made when we have exhausted all options to find replacement crew.”

Read more: BC Ferries suspends mandatory vaccination policy as staffing crunch cancels sailings

The following sailings for July 16 have been cancelled:

  • 9:20 AM Island Kwigwis Nanaimo Harbour to Gabriola
  • 9:55 AM Island Kwigwis Gabriola to Nanaimo Harbour
  • 9:55 AM Island Gwawis Nanaimo Harbour to Gabriola
  • 10:30 AM Island Gwawis Gabriola to Nanaimo Harbour
  • 11:05 AM Island Gwawis Nanaimo Harbour to Gabriola
  • 11:40 AM Island Gwawis Gabriola to Nanaimo Harbour
  • 12:55 PM Island Gwawis Nanaimo Harbour to Gabriola
  • 1:30 PM Island Gwawis Gabriola to Nanaimo Harbour
  • 2:15 PM Island Gwawis Nanaimo Harbour to Gabriola
  • 2:50 PM Island Gwawis Gabriola to Nanaimo Harbour
  • 3:25 PM Island Gwawis Nanaimo Harbour to Gabriola
  • 4:00 PM Island Gwawis Gabriola to Nanaimo Harbour

Read more: BC Ferries offering hiring bonuses amid ‘crew shortages,’ cancelled sailings

Two other sailings, between Salt Spring Island and Tsawwassen, have been cancelled on the Salish Eagle as well due to crew availability. They include the 10:25 a.m. departure from Long Harbour to Tsawwassen and the 12:15 p.m. departure from Tsawwassen to Long Harbour.

BC Ferries said it is contacting customers that have had their bookings cancelled and may move them to other ferries if space is available.

Click to play video: 'BC Ferries warns of more summer service disruptions' BC Ferries warns of more summer service disruptions
BC Ferries warns of more summer service disruptions – Jun 22, 2022
