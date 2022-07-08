BC Ferries cancels 2 evening sailings Friday due to staff shortage

Send this page to someone via email

BC Ferries was forced to cancel two sailings Friday evening due to staff shortages.

The move was the latest in a string of sailing cancellations as the company grapples with an ongoing labour crunch.

Friday’s issues concerned the Spirit of British Columbia, with a scheduled 7 p.m. departure from Tsawwassen and 9 p.m. departure from Swartz Bay scrapped.

The company said it was adding an extra round trip with the Coastal Celebration to make up for the cancellations, departing Swartz Bay at 10 p.m. and Tsawwassen at midnight.

3:02 Long lineups and waits at BC Ferries terminals for July 1 long weekend Long lineups and waits at BC Ferries terminals for July 1 long weekend – Jun 30, 2022

Customers with reservations on the cancelled sailings would be accommodated on the round trip, the company said.

Story continues below advertisement

“We require a specific number of crew members on board the vessel to ensure the safety of our passengers in the unlikely event of an emergency and to comply with Transport Canada regulations,” the company said in a statment.

“The decision to cancel a sailing in these circumstances is made when we have exhausted all options to find replacement crew.”

Read more: BC Ferries warns of possible summer cancellations amid staffing crunch

BC Ferries has previously warned that sporadic cancellations were possible this summer, citing retirements, COVID-19 vaccine mandates, staff illness and global competition for skilled workers.

The company has since suspended its mandatory vaccination policy and offered signing bonuses for new and returning ex-employees to try and fill the gap.