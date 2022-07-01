More Queen of Alberni sailings cancelled on July 1: BC Ferries

Send this page to someone via email

The Queen of Alberni has had all of its Friday sailings cancelled due to damages on the ferry, according to BC Ferries.

#ServiceNotice #DepartureBay #HorseshoeBay The following sailings today, July 1 are cxld due to required repairs on the #QueenofAlberni: 7:40am / 12:25pm / 5:00pm ex Departure Bay

10:00am / 2:45pm / 7:20pm ex Horseshoe Bay Details here: https://t.co/1gJrbSFFxd ^eb — BC Ferries | Reconnecting BC (@BCFerries) July 1, 2022

The following sailings for July 1 have been cancelled:

7:40 a.m. out of Departure Bay

10:00 a.m. out of Horseshoe Bay

12:25 p.m. out of Departure Bay

2:45 p.m. out of Horseshoe Bay

5:00 p.m. out of Departure Bay

7:20 p.m. out of Horseshoe Bay

“Though the repairs to the Queen of Alberni are significant, with a number of tests and trials remaining to ensure it is ready to sail, we anticipate it will resume service for its 7:40 a.m. sailing from Departure Bay on Saturday, July 2, 2022,” BC Ferries staff said.

“If you do not have a booking on this route for June 30 or July 1, we recommend making alternative travel plans as a foot passenger, and booking in advance is strongly recommended.”

On Thursday, eight Queen of Alberni sailings were cancelled.

