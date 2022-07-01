Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

More Queen of Alberni sailings cancelled on July 1: BC Ferries

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted July 1, 2022 2:10 pm
Click to play video: 'Long lineups and waits at BC Ferries terminals for July 1 long weekend' Long lineups and waits at BC Ferries terminals for July 1 long weekend
Long weekend travel across the water is always an exercise in patience, sorely tested by frustration. But as Paul Johnson reports an already-packed schedule has been complicated this weekend - by a broken ferry.

The Queen of Alberni has had all of its Friday sailings cancelled due to damages on the ferry, according to BC Ferries.

The following sailings for July 1 have been cancelled:

Story continues below advertisement
  • 7:40 a.m. out of Departure Bay
  • 10:00 a.m. out of Horseshoe Bay
  • 12:25 p.m. out of Departure Bay
  • 2:45 p.m. out of Horseshoe Bay
  • 5:00 p.m. out of Departure Bay
  • 7:20 p.m. out of Horseshoe Bay

Read more: BC Ferries suspends mandatory vaccination policy as staffing crunch cancels sailings

“Though the repairs to the Queen of Alberni are significant, with a number of tests and trials remaining to ensure it is ready to sail, we anticipate it will resume service for its 7:40 a.m. sailing from Departure Bay on Saturday, July 2, 2022,” BC Ferries staff said.

“If you do not have a booking on this route for June 30 or July 1, we recommend making alternative travel plans as a foot passenger, and booking in advance is strongly recommended.”

On Thursday, eight Queen of Alberni sailings were cancelled.

Click to play video: 'Summer cancellations leave airline passengers scrambling' Summer cancellations leave airline passengers scrambling
Summer cancellations leave airline passengers scrambling
Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Canada Day tagBC tagBC Ferries tagBC Travel tagBC ferry tagferry cancellations tagQueen of Alberni tagbc ferry cancelled tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers