More Queen of Alberni sailings cancelled on July 1: BC Ferries

The Queen of Alberni has had all of its Friday sailings cancelled due to damages on the ferry, according to BC Ferries.
The following sailings for July 1 have been cancelled:
- 7:40 a.m. out of Departure Bay
- 10:00 a.m. out of Horseshoe Bay
- 12:25 p.m. out of Departure Bay
- 2:45 p.m. out of Horseshoe Bay
- 5:00 p.m. out of Departure Bay
- 7:20 p.m. out of Horseshoe Bay
“Though the repairs to the Queen of Alberni are significant, with a number of tests and trials remaining to ensure it is ready to sail, we anticipate it will resume service for its 7:40 a.m. sailing from Departure Bay on Saturday, July 2, 2022,” BC Ferries staff said.
“If you do not have a booking on this route for June 30 or July 1, we recommend making alternative travel plans as a foot passenger, and booking in advance is strongly recommended.”
On Thursday, eight Queen of Alberni sailings were cancelled.
