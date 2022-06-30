Queen of Alberni’s eight Thursday sailings cancelled: BC Ferries

Send this page to someone via email

The Queen of Alberni has had all of its Thursday sailings cancelled due to damages on the ferry, according to BC Ferries.

The following sailings for June 30 have been cancelled:

7:40 am out of Departure Bay

10:00 am out of Horseshoe Bay

12:25 pm out of Departure Bay

2:45 pm out of Horseshoe Bay

5:00 pm out of Departure Bay

7:20 pm out of Horseshoe Bay

9:30 pm out of Departure Bay

11:40 pm out of Horseshoe Bay

“An additional issue was discovered with the Queen of Alberni’s piston assembly, which will require critical machining to repair,” BC Ferries staff said.

BC Ferries said the repairs are significant and Friday’s sailings for the boat could be impacted.

