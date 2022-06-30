Menu

Canada

Queen of Alberni’s eight Thursday sailings cancelled: BC Ferries

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted June 30, 2022 10:27 am
The B.C. Ferries vessel Queen of Surrey passes Bowen Island while traveling on Howe Sound from Horseshoe Bay to Langdale, B.C., on Friday, April 23, 2021. View image in full screen
BC Ferries' Queen of Alberni has had its Thursday sailings cancelled for repairs. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The Queen of Alberni has had all of its Thursday sailings cancelled due to damages on the ferry, according to BC Ferries.

The following sailings for June 30 have been cancelled:

  • 7:40 am out of Departure Bay
  • 10:00 am out of Horseshoe Bay
  • 12:25 pm out of Departure Bay
  • 2:45 pm out of Horseshoe Bay
  • 5:00 pm out of Departure Bay
  • 7:20 pm out of Horseshoe Bay
  • 9:30 pm out of Departure Bay
  • 11:40 pm out of Horseshoe Bay

“An additional issue was discovered with the Queen of Alberni’s piston assembly, which will require critical machining to repair,” BC Ferries staff said.

BC Ferries said the repairs are significant and Friday’s sailings for the boat could be impacted.

Click to play video: 'BC Ferries warns of more summer service disruptions' BC Ferries warns of more summer service disruptions
BC Ferries warns of more summer service disruptions – Jun 22, 2022
