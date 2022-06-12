Four sailings cancelled due to “staffing shortage”: BC Ferries

Send this page to someone via email

BC Ferries has cancelled four Sunday sailings between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay, citing a staff shortage as the cause.

The decision to cancel sailings is made when BC Ferries have exhausted all options to find a replacement crew, according to the company.

“We require a specific number of crew members on board the vessel to ensure the safety of our passengers in the unlikely event of an emergency and to comply with Transport Canada regulations,” BC Ferries staff said.

“Our Customer Service Centre will contact customers with bookings on these cancelled sailings to let them know if we have space available to fit them on an alternate sailing later in the day, or if their booking must be cancelled.”

The following sailings have been cancelled:

4:00 pm departing Tsawwassen

6:00 pm departing Swartz Bay

8:00 pm departing Tsawwassen

10:00 pm departing Swartz Bay

BC Ferries had to cancel four sailings last Tuesday and four last Monday, citing “crewing challenges”.

Alternate service is available via the Tsawwassen, Duke Point and Horseshoe Bay, Departure Bay routes, according to BC Ferries.

