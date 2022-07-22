London, Ont. police probe discovery of body in field in city’s south end

Send this page to someone via email

An investigation has been launched after London, Ont., police say a body was discovered in an open field on Friday near Parkwood Hospital in the city’s south end.

Few details have been released, but police said they responded to the area of Wellington Road and Commissioners Road East at around 8:30 a.m. after receiving a call from a member of the public.

Officers located a person in the field, who was determined to be deceased, police said. No identifying information has been released about the individual.

“At this time, it’s too early on to determine cause of death. We can say that the investigation has been turned over to members of our Major Crimes Section, and there’s nothing to indicate that there’s a risk to public safety at this time,” said police spokesperson Cst. Sandasha Bough. She noted that every death investigation is reassigned to the section.

Police were asking members of the public to avoid the area while police were on scene. Traffic in the area is not being impacted.

The probe is the second to be launched this week into the discovery of a body in a public place by a member of the public.

On Wednesday, the body of a woman was pulled from the Thames River between King and York streets near the downtown core.

Little information has been made public about that case, however, police said on Thursday that the death was not believed to be suspicious.

“There’s nothing to indicate that the two are linked in any way,” Bough said.

“We have not shared any additional information in relation to that individual because we are waiting to notify next of kin. I’m not sure if that has since been done.”

