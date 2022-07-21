London police deem death of woman found in Thames not suspicious in nature

Send this page to someone via email

London police are continuing to investigate after the body of a woman was pulled from the Thames River early Wednesday afternoon near the downtown core, however, investigators say they don’t believe the case to be suspicious in nature.

Police were called to the scene around 12:30 p.m. in the river off of the Thames Valley Parkway between the King Street pedestrian bridge and York Street.

“An individual was located in the river and that individual was found to be deceased,” London police spokesperson Const. Sandasha Bough said at the scene on Wednesday.

Read more: London police investigating after body pulled from Thames near Ivey Park

Little information has been released, however, police did reveal Thursday that the deceased individual had been confirmed to be a woman.

Story continues below advertisement

No other identifying information has been or will be made public pending notification of next of kin, police said.

“The investigation has been reassigned to members of our major crime section…. We are appealing to members of the public. If you have any information that could assist us with this investigation, please contact us,” Bough said.

Investigators closed off a section of the Thames Valley Parkway and Thames Street north of York for the investigation but have since reopened it.