Canada

London police investigating after body pulled from Thames near Ivey Park

By Matthew Trevithick 980 CFPL
Posted July 20, 2022 2:26 pm
London police stationed along the Thames Valley Parkway near Ivey Park following the discovery of a body in the Thames River. View image in full screen
London police stationed along the Thames Valley Parkway near Ivey Park following the discovery of a body in the Thames River. Sawyer Bogdan/980 CFPL

London police are investigating after a body was discovered in the Thames River near Ivey Park early Wednesday afternoon.

Few details have been provided by police, who were called to the scene around 12:30 p.m. in the river off of the Thames Valley Parkway between the King Street pedestrian bridge and York Street.

Read more: Suspicious death investigation underway at Chippewas of the Thames First Nation

“Upon arrival, an individual was located in the river and that individual was found to be deceased,” said London police spokesperson Const. Sandasha Bough.

“The investigation has been reassigned to members of our major crime section…. We are appealing to members of the public. If you have any information that could assist us with this investigation, please contact us.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police would not provide any identifying information about the deceased. It’s unknown yet whether the death was accidental or the result of foul play.

Investigators closed off a section of the Thames Valley Parkway and Thames Street north of York for the investigation.

