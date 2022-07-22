Wildfire west of Lytton, B.C. grows to 2,223 hectares

Send this page to someone via email

The Nohomin Creek wildfire near Lytton, B.C., is now an estimated 2,223 hectares, with growth fuelled by hot, dry weather and extremely steep terrain.

“With less cloud cover, sunny weather and temperatures warming up more quickly throughout the day, relative humidity will be lower than over the weekend and fuels will continue to dry out,” BC Wildfire said in its latest update.

5:29 Out-of-control Nohomin Creek Wildfire Out-of-control Nohomin Creek Wildfire

“This is expected to contribute to increased fire behaviour and fire activity, creating potentially volatile conditions during peak burning times.”

Story continues below advertisement

Despite challenges at the higher elevations with the blaze that is still deemed out of control, BC Wildfire said containment lines the crews have been building on the south, east and north flanks continue to hold up well against gusting afternoon winds.

The crews were on the southwest corner of the fire Thursday working to establish containment lines on the operable areas of the fire perimeter with bucketing support from helicopters.

They have also installed 1,500 feet of sprinklers and hose lay along the Stein Valley walking path and the sprinkler system was activated Wednesday to add moisture into the valley bottom ahead of the anticipated hot and dry afternoon conditions.

2:53 B.C. wildfires: Assessing damage caused by Nohomin Creek Fire B.C. wildfires: Assessing damage caused by Nohomin Creek Fire

The sprinkler system was tested again Thursday morning.

Story continues below advertisement

“Initial attack crews completed mop up on the 1.3 hectare spot fire found on the morning of July 17 near the start of the Stein Valley Nlaka’pamux Heritage Park walking trail,” BC Wildfire said.

“By the end of the day (Thursday), no heat was found on the spot fire and it has been demobbed. The work along the Stein Valley walking path is complete for the time being.”

A co-ordinated approach in the response and protection of the Stein Valley Nlaka’pamux Heritage Park will continue to be a priority for Lytton First Nation, BC Parks and the BC Wildfire Service.

A representative from Lytton First Nation who specializes in archeological site and cultural values is working with structure protection specialists and BCWS crews to identify cultural values and provide guidance and recommendations on the best options for protection of those values.

Wednesday they worked with crews that were scouting a new location for a hand line from the Stryen Creek to the Nohomin Creek ridge line, just south of the Stein Valley. Thursday they worked with crews as they mopped up between the North Spencer road and the Fraser River.

Story continues below advertisement

The wildfire, which ignited last week, has destroyed at least six properties and forced more than 100 people from their homes on the west side of the Fraser River, the BC Wildfire Service said.

1:19 ‘Stay prepared’: Lytton First Nation official on wildfire burning in the area Friday ‘Stay prepared’: Lytton First Nation official on wildfire burning in the area Friday

Recovery is still just getting underway in Lytton, which was mostly wiped out by a wildfire just over a year ago.

An investigation into the cause of the blaze is continuing.