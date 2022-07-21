Okanagan residents advised to take precautions with high heat in forecast

Send this page to someone via email

Now that we’re over halfway through July, it’s not unusual to see 30-degree temperatures in the forecast every day in the Okanagan. Next week, we may see some of the hottest temperatures this year.

Global News meteorologist Peter Quinlan says temperatures in the Okanagan are rising to the highest levels so far this year. Temperatures in the middle to end of next week could reach close to 40 C in the Okanagan.

“It looks like July will end up trending warmer than average. We’ve been in those 30s for quite some time. This is going to be basically a steady finish to the month,” Quinlan said, saying this could be record-breaking heat.

Interior Health currently has no active heat warnings for the Okanagan but is monitoring as we move closer to next week. Medical Health Officer Dr. Silvina Mema is advising the public to take safety precautions when out in the heat.

“What we recommend individuals do is to avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight, wear sunscreen if they’re gonna be under the sun, to wear a hat, to drink plenty of fluids and to check themself for how they feel.”

Mema says when temperatures are that high, people may show signs of heat exhaustion. “People may feel tired, they may feel their heart rate go up, some dizziness and some people may even faint from the heat.”

Interior Health says when it’s this hot, the dangerous heat isn’t only outdoors. Heat-related illnesses can happen indoors if the temperature is too high.

“The threshold for indoor temperatures is 31. We don’t recommend anybody spend prolonged periods of time, such as overnight, sleeping or spending the day inside at a temperature of 31 or higher,” said Mema.

Mema adds that when out in the heat, children and seniors are the most vulnerable and should be closely monitored.

