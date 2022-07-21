Okanagan weather: Big blast of heat in upcoming forecast

Send this page to someone via email

Sunshine, with a few clouds passing through the area, will dominate Thursday’s forecast as temperatures surge to 33 C in the afternoon.

Mainly clear conditions will settle in Thursday night, as the mercury dips to the low teens before returning to the low 30s on Friday under a mix of sun and cloud and a slight chance of a late-day shower.

Mostly sunny skies stick around on Friday with a slight chance of a pop-up shower.

The heat will stick around for the weekend. Saturday’s forecast will see a mix of sun and cloud, with Sunday seeing a chance of thundershowers before mostly sunny skies return.

Daytime highs will continue to surge into the low 30s, with morning lows in the mid-teens.

Next week’s forecast will see the year’s biggest blast of hot air so far, with afternoon highs soaring into the mid-to-upper 30s.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.

