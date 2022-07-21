Menu

Okanagan weather: Big blast of heat in upcoming forecast

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted July 21, 2022 2:38 pm
Temperatures soar into the upper 30s for the final week of July. View image in full screen
Temperatures will soar into the upper 30s for the final week of July. SkyTracker Weather

Sunshine, with a few clouds passing through the area, will dominate Thursday’s forecast as temperatures surge to 33 C in the afternoon.

Mainly clear conditions will settle in Thursday night, as the mercury dips to the low teens before returning to the low 30s on Friday under a mix of sun and cloud and a slight chance of a late-day shower.

Mostly sunny skies stick around on Friday with a slight chance of a pop up shower. View image in full screen
Mostly sunny skies stick around on Friday with a slight chance of a pop-up shower. SkyTracker Weather

The heat will stick around for the weekend. Saturday’s forecast will see a mix of sun and cloud, with Sunday seeing a chance of thundershowers before mostly sunny skies return.

Daytime highs will continue to surge into the low 30s, with morning lows in the mid-teens.

Next week’s forecast will see the year’s biggest blast of hot air so far, with afternoon highs soaring into the mid-to-upper 30s.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

