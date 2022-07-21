3 injured, one critically, in Highway 97 collision at Summerland, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Three people were injured, one critically, as a result of a three-vehicle crash along Highway 97 in Summerland, B.C., on Thursday afternoon.

Summerland RCMP say the collision happened around 3:15 p.m., at Rosedale Avenue and Highway 97, and that it involved a southbound SUV striking a northbound moped/scooter that turned left in front of the SUV.

Police said the SUV, in an attempt to avoid the moped, also collided with another northbound vehicle.

“Two occupants from the SUV were transported to hospital with minor injuries, while the operator of the scooter was transported to hospital in critical condition,” Summerland RCMP said in a press release.

DriveBC is reporting that the northbound fast lane is closed, as are both southbound lanes. No detour is available.

REMINDER – #BCHwy97 #Summerland vehicle incident at Rosedale Ave has southbound lanes closed and the northbound left lane closed. https://t.co/3SDTqyWGru — DriveBC (@DriveBC) July 21, 2022

Police say the investigation is in its early stages, and that BC Highway Patrol from Keremeos is examining the incident, along with Summerland RCMP.

They added “no criminality is believed to have contributed to the cause of the collision.”

Anyone with information regarding this collision, including any dashboard camera video, is asked to contact BC Highway Patrol Keremeos at 250-499-2250.

For the latest highway conditions throughout the province, visit DriveBC.

