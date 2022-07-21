Menu

Traffic

Delta overpass hit by overheight equipment Thursday

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 21, 2022 5:49 pm
Delta overpass hit View image in full screen
The piece of equipment that struck the overpass in Delta on Thursday afternoon. Const. Ken Usiuipk / Delta Police

Another overpass has been hit in Metro Vancouver.

Const. Ken Usipiuk with Delta traffic police tweeted out Thursday afternoon that officers are assisting Deas Island Freeway members after a piece of heavy equipment struck the 112th Street overpass on Highway 99.

Northbound is affected and Usipiuk said drivers in the area should expect delays.

Highway contractors are assessing the damage to the overpass, Usipiuk said, and one lane of Highway 99 northbound is closed to conduct an inspection.

Read more: B.C. Ministry of Transportation publishes list of truck carriers ‘cancelled for cause’

This is just one of many incidents involving trucks and equipment hitting overpasses in the last year.

According to the Ministry of Transportation, there have been nine incidents in the Lower Mainland and the Fraser Valley of overheight trucks hitting overhead bridges.

On Monday, a truck hit the Glover Road overpass in Langley.

Last week, a dump truck hauling a flatbed trailer with an excavator struck the westbound side of the 192nd Street overpass on Highway 1 in Surrey during the morning commute.

The equipment believed to be an excavator was being pulled by the truck with its bucket not completely collapsed when it hit the overpass.

Two SUVs were also caught up in the mess. One was badly smashed up after debris may have flown through the sunroof, leaving a woman with a cut on her head.

Another SUV also suffered some damage.

