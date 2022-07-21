Menu

Crime

Winnipeg murder suspect knew victim through ‘domestic relationship,’ police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 21, 2022 3:55 pm
A Winnipeg police vehicle. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police vehicle. Shane Gibson/Global News

A 19-year-old woman is in custody facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with a July 15 stabbing death on Burnell Street.

Police said they arrested the suspect, Eliah Moonlight Olson, at a Wolseley residence Wednesday evening. She is believed to have known the victim, 18-year-old Logan Clarke, through a domestic relationship.

Read more: 18-year-old victim in Burnell Street homicide identified by Winnipeg police

In addition to second-degree murder, Olson has also been charged with failing to comply with a probation order.

Story continues below advertisement

 

