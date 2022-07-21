Winnipeg murder suspect knew victim through ‘domestic relationship,’ police say

A 19-year-old woman is in custody facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with a July 15 stabbing death on Burnell Street.
Police said they arrested the suspect, Eliah Moonlight Olson, at a Wolseley residence Wednesday evening. She is believed to have known the victim, 18-year-old Logan Clarke, through a domestic relationship.
In addition to second-degree murder, Olson has also been charged with failing to comply with a probation order.
