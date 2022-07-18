18-year-old victim in Burnell Street homicide identified by Winnipeg police

Send this page to someone via email

Police have identified the 18-year-old victim of a homicide in the city’s West End on Friday evening.

The man, Logan Clarke, was found with upper-body injuries in the 500 block of Burnell Street by members of the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service after a fire alarm had been pulled at the location.

Clarke was taken to hospital in critical condition where he later died.

The homicide unit continues to investigate.

Anyone with information can call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

