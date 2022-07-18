Menu

Crime

18-year-old victim in Burnell Street homicide identified by Winnipeg police

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 18, 2022 5:00 pm
Photo of a Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge. View image in full screen
Photo of a Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge. THE CANADIAN PRESS / John Woods

Police have identified the 18-year-old victim of a homicide in the city’s West End on Friday evening.

The man, Logan Clarke, was found with upper-body injuries in the 500 block of Burnell Street by members of the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service after a fire alarm had been pulled at the location.

Read more: West End homicide marks Winnipeg’s 28th of 2022

Clarke was taken to hospital in critical condition where he later died.

The homicide unit continues to investigate.

Anyone with information can call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

