Funeral held in Delta, B.C. for Ripudaman Singh Malik

Large crowds turned out Thursday in Delta, B.C., to a funeral for Ripudaman Singh Malik.

The 75-year-old was gunned down outside his business in the Newton area of Surrey on July 14.

Malik was a polarizing figure in the community.

To many he remained best known as one of two men acquitted in in the 1985 Air India bombings that killed 331 people, most of them from Vancouver and Toronto.

To others he is remembered as a successful businessman and a service-minded community advocate who founded both the Khalsa Credit Union and Sikh-faith Khalsa Schools.

IHIT releases new details and surveillance video of vehicle used in shooting death of Ripudaman Singh Malik

In an interview with Global News on the day of his father’s murder, his son Jaspreet Malik maintained his father was wrongly accused.

“The bigger part of his life was his community, his family and the legacy he’s left with. Khalsa schools, Khalsa Credit Union, five kids, eight grandkids,” he said.

Jaspreet added that the family had never felt seriously threatened after the acquittal.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team continues to probe Malik’s death, and has released security video showing suspects arriving at his workplace in a white Honda CRV the morning he was shot.

Police have yet to speak publicly about a motive, but have said the killing appeared to be targeted.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or who was travelling or shot video in the area of 122 Street and 82 Avenue between 9:15 a.m. and 10 a.m. is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.