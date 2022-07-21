Menu

Crime

16-year-old boy arrested in connection with robbery at Whitby pharmacy: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted July 21, 2022 1:14 pm
A Durham Regional Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Durham Regional Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A third suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with a robbery in Whitby, Ont., last month, police say.

Durham Regional Police said the alleged robbery occurred at a pharmacy in Whitby on June 2.

Police said a 16-year-old boy was arrested in Markham.

According to police, officers also executed a search warrant at a residence in Toronto and allegedly seized evidence and an imitation firearm.

Read more: Police appealing for witnesses after collision at Whitby high school leaves 3 injured

Police said the accused has been charged with 14 criminal charges including robbery, disguise with intent, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime, flight from police, and numerous firearm-related charges.

Officers said he was held for a bail.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

