Heat warning issued again for the Toronto area with ‘hot and humid conditions’ expected

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Environment Canada has again issued a heat warning for the Toronto area with “hot and humid conditions” expected in the coming days.

The warning is in effect for Toronto, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Mississauga, Brampton, Oakville, Burlington, Halton Hills, Milton, and Hamilton.

“Hot and humid conditions are expected Friday and Saturday,” the weather agency said.

“Daytime high temperatures reaching the low thirties with humidex values in the upper thirties are expected Friday and Saturday.”

Read more: Environment Canada continues heat warnings for parts of southwestern Ontario

Environment Canada said it’s possible that the “heat event” could extend into Sunday.

Overnight lows near 20 C will “provide little relief from the heat,” the weather agency said.

Story continues below advertisement

It warned that the conditions could also bring deteriorating air quality.

Residents should take precautions due to an elevated risk of heat-related illness.

The Toronto area was also covered by a heat warning earlier this week.

2:00 Abnormally high temperatures threaten Canadian crops, food supply Abnormally high temperatures threaten Canadian crops, food supply