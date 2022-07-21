Environment Canada continues heat warnings for parts of southwestern Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — Environment Canada has put heat warnings in place for a third straight day for parts of southwestern Ontario today.

The weather agency has issued warnings for Sarnia and Lambton County, saying daytime high temperatures hitting the low thirties and reaching the upper thirties with humidity are expected today and could extend into Friday or Saturday.

It has also sent out warnings for the Windsor area, forecasting daytime highs in the low thirties and nearing 40 C with humidity over the next four days.

It adds the expected overnight low of 20 C in both regions will provide little relief from the heat.

Heat alerts have ended in northern Ontario.

The weather agency issued warnings from Sudbury to Ottawa and southwest to Windsor this week, with temperatures largely topping 30 C and hitting the upper thirties with humidity the last two days.