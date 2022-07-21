Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Heat warnings in parts of Canada as temperatures expected to exceed 30 C

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 21, 2022 6:35 am
Click to play video: '‘The future is more of this’: Parts of Canada swelter under humidity-fuelled heat wave' ‘The future is more of this’: Parts of Canada swelter under humidity-fuelled heat wave
WATCH: 'The future is more of this': Parts of Canada swelter under humidity-fuelled heat wave

Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for a number of provinces, with temperatures expected to reach or surpass 30 C over the coming days.

The heat advisories cover large swaths of Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Ontario and Quebec, with residents warned some areas may not see cooler temperatures until the weekend.

Environment Canada says the humidex values could hit 40 C.

Read more: Emergency alerts for extreme heat could save lives, experts say

The weather agency reminds people that hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality, and encourages them to watch for the effects of heat illness, which includes swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Feeling the heat: an update on the summer forecast' Feeling the heat: an update on the summer forecast
Feeling the heat: an update on the summer forecast

British Columbia’s Public Safety Ministry is also alerting people to be ready for a heat wave, releasing a statement that while an extreme heat emergency is not expected, heat warnings are possible in some areas, beginning as early as Saturday and continuing into next week.

Story continues below advertisement

Environment Canada says heat in the mid- to high 20s should reach the south coast and parts of the northern Interior by next week, while the Okanagan, central and southeastern B.C. could see temperatures nudging the high 30s over the same period.

The ministry says a heat plan is “critical” and people should identify cool zones in their homes and at nearby community centres or libraries.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Environment Canada tagWeather tagCanada News tagHeat Wave tagOntario weather tagWeather Forecast tagHeatwave tagQuebec Weather tagCanada weather tagCanada Heatwave tagEnivironment Canada tagCanada weather update tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers