Mosquitos carrying West Nile found in Manitoba, province warns

The provincial government says mosquitos carrying West Nile virus have been found in Manitoba.

In a release Wednesday officials said mosquitos carrying the virus were collected from the Rural Municipality of Headingley last week.

The province says it’s the first time testing has been positive for West Nile among culex tarsalis mosquitos in Manitoba this season.

No human cases have been confirmed in the province so far this summer.

Between 2017 and 2021 provincial officials say 45 cases of West Nile were found in Manitoba, nine of which required hospitalization including four who needed intensive care.

West Nile virus is a mosquito-borne virus that can cause severe illness including encephalitis (swelling of the brain), according to information found on the province’s website.

While some people who get West Nile show no symptoms and do not become ill, others may show mild symptoms such as headache, fever, fatigue and body aches. It can sometimes result in long term complications and death, the province warns.

In southern Manitoba, anyone can be exposed to an infected culex tarsalis mosquito from June to September, the province says. They caution people to wear appropriate clothing or bug repellant when outdoors to avoid being bitten and risk infection.

