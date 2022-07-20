Menu

Health

Mosquitos carrying West Nile found in Manitoba, province warns

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted July 20, 2022 7:29 pm
Manitoba is reporting the mfirst osquitoes carrying West Nile virus found in the province this summer. View image in full screen
Manitoba is reporting the mfirst osquitoes carrying West Nile virus found in the province this summer. File

The provincial government says mosquitos carrying West Nile virus have been found in Manitoba.

In a release Wednesday officials said mosquitos carrying the virus were collected from the Rural Municipality of Headingley last week.

Read more: Flooding in Manitoba recipe for annoying mosquito season

The province says it’s the first time testing has been positive for West Nile among culex tarsalis mosquitos in Manitoba this season.

No human cases have been confirmed in the province so far this summer.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg mosquito watch' Winnipeg mosquito watch
Winnipeg mosquito watch – Jul 4, 2022

Between 2017 and 2021 provincial officials say 45 cases of West Nile were found in Manitoba, nine of which required hospitalization including four who needed intensive care.

West Nile virus is a mosquito-borne virus that can cause severe illness including encephalitis (swelling of the brain), according to information found on the province’s website.

Read more: ‘An extensive larviciding program is anticipated’: Winnipeg starts up mosquito clearing operations

While some people who get West Nile show no symptoms and do not become ill, others may show mild symptoms such as headache, fever, fatigue and body aches. It can sometimes result in long term complications and death, the province warns.

In southern Manitoba, anyone can be exposed to an infected culex tarsalis mosquito from June to September, the province says. They caution people to wear appropriate clothing or bug repellant when outdoors to avoid being bitten and risk infection.

Click to play video: 'Cool spring, weather responsible for delay in pest appearances – Taz Stewart, Entomologist spoke to Global News about insects this June' Cool spring, weather responsible for delay in pest appearances – Taz Stewart, Entomologist spoke to Global News about insects this June
Cool spring, weather responsible for delay in pest appearances – Taz Stewart, Entomologist spoke to Global News about insects this June – Jun 29, 2022
