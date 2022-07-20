Menu

Crime

Regina man faces multiple charges after break and enter investigation

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted July 20, 2022 5:04 pm
Regina Police badge
A 40-year-old Regina man was charged in relation to a break and enter that happened over the weekend. File / Global News

The Regina Police Service said it charged 40-year-old Robin Malcolm Buffalo in connection with a break and enter investigation on Sunday.

Officers were called to Inspiring Young Minds to Learn, an educational supply store, around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday for a report of a break and enter.

Karen Mah, the owner of the store, said she had her glass door smashed, and had stuff stolen from her store.

Read more: Regina police charge 3 adults, 1 youth with breaking and entering

“To get the door repaired, plus the cost of goods that were stolen, we’re looking probably anywhere between $1,500 to $2,000 to get it repaired,” said Mah.

“It’s money directly out of our pockets and money that affects our families. And sometimes people forget that, and forget that there are families behind these local businesses.”

Police were then called on Tuesday around 3:50 a.m. to Hamilton Street and 12th Avenue for a motor vehicle incident that involved a cyclist.

Read more: 3rd person charged in July 2021 Regina homicide

The cyclist was taken to the hospital and officers went to discuss the incident with him.

Police say the man gave officers a false identity, then brandished a knife. They later identified the suspect.

Police said they deployed a taser and charged the Regina man, who had additional charges added on in relation to Sunday’s break and enter.

Buffalo was charged with identity fraud, possession of a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, assault with a weapon, assaulting a peace officer while threatening to use a weapon, breaking and entering, and committing theft.

