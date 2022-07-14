Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

3rd person charged in July 2021 Regina homicide

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted July 14, 2022 2:02 pm
Regina Police service View image in full screen
A third person has been charged in connection with the homicide of Jason Bird. Alexa Huffman / Global News

The Regina Police Service said it’s charged a third person in connection with the homicide of 33-year-old Jason Bird.

The investigation began on July 15, 2021 when officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Princess Street and found Bird injured.

Read more: Regina police charge 2nd person in city’s 8th homicide of 2021

He was transported to the hospital, but later succumbed to his injuries.

Trending Stories

Police said they arrested 32-year-old Mursal Abukar Hagi on Wednesday, who is charged with first-degree murder.

He appeared in provincial court Thursday morning.

Click to play video: 'Hockey Canada taking steps in ‘right direction’ but needs action to improve ‘culture of silence’: Minister of Sport' Hockey Canada taking steps in ‘right direction’ but needs action to improve ‘culture of silence’: Minister of Sport
Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagSaskatchewan News tagHomicide tagRegina News tagInvestigation tagCourt tagRegina Police Service tagregina homicide tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers