3rd person charged in July 2021 Regina homicide

The Regina Police Service said it’s charged a third person in connection with the homicide of 33-year-old Jason Bird.

The investigation began on July 15, 2021 when officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Princess Street and found Bird injured.

He was transported to the hospital, but later succumbed to his injuries.

Police said they arrested 32-year-old Mursal Abukar Hagi on Wednesday, who is charged with first-degree murder.

He appeared in provincial court Thursday morning.

