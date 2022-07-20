Vernon doctor charged with 2 counts of sexual assault

Send this page to someone via email

A Vernon, B.C., doctor has been charged with two counts of sexual assault, following what Mounties say was a comprehensive investigation into a patient complaint.

Now police are asking anyone who may have more information about Dr. Peter Inkpen, 41, to contact them.

The investigation into Inkpen started when a female patient reported being sexually assaulted by her physician during treatment.

Inkpen is a doctor in physical medicine and rehabilitation. His website and practice appear to be closed, as of early July, and according to the College of Physicians and Surgeons of BC, his registration is “temporarily inactive.”

The details of the assault have not been disclosed but the findings led them to submit a recommendation to the BC Prosecution Service, which approved two charges of sexual assault against the accused in relation to two victims.

Inkpen was arrested July 14 and has since been released from custody on conditions to have no contact with the victims.

He is next scheduled to appear in a Vernon court on July 28.

“Due to the accused’s profession, investigators believe there may be other individuals with information about these incidents,” Const. Chris Terleski said.

Anyone who may have information about these or other incidents to please contact police at 250-545-7171.