Crime

Guelph, Ont. police close Eramosa Road after receiving reports of person with firearm

An investigation revealed no firearms and a man was later released without charges. The road was reopened to traffic about an hour later.
By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted July 19, 2022 5:56 pm
A Guelph police cruiser in file photo. View image in full screen
A Guelph police cruiser in file photo. Guelph Police / File

Guelph Police Service says there were no firearms found at a home in the Eramosa Road-Meyer Drive area.

They received a call about someone going around with a firearm Tuesday afternoon around 2:30.

Police closed Eramosa Road in both directions and cordoned off a large area as a precaution.

Read more: Guelph, Ont. man charged after allegedly making false gun call to avoid arrest

One man was seen leaving the residence and was immediately detained.

An investigation revealed no firearms and the man was later released without charges.

The road was reopened to traffic about an hour later.

Click to play video: 'U.S. ‘straw purchases’ supplying crime guns to Canada' U.S. ‘straw purchases’ supplying crime guns to Canada
U.S. ‘straw purchases’ supplying crime guns to Canada – May 19, 2022

 

