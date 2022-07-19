Guelph, Ont. police close Eramosa Road after receiving reports of person with firearm

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph Police Service says there were no firearms found at a home in the Eramosa Road-Meyer Drive area.

They received a call about someone going around with a firearm Tuesday afternoon around 2:30.

Police closed Eramosa Road in both directions and cordoned off a large area as a precaution.

One man was seen leaving the residence and was immediately detained.

An investigation revealed no firearms and the man was later released without charges.

The road was reopened to traffic about an hour later.

