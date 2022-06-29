Menu

Crime

Guelph, Ont. man charged after allegedly making false gun call to avoid arrest

Police say a 911 call about an armed man at a business was done to divert attention away from a suspected motorcycle thief.
By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted June 29, 2022 11:20 am
Guelph police vehicle View image in full screen
Guelph Police cruiser. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

A Guelph, Ont., man’s attempt to get out of trouble has backfired.

Guelph Police Service were investigating the theft of a motorcycle when officers discovered the stolen vehicle in a downtown parking lot Tuesday afternoon around 12:30.

The investigation led police to an apartment building where they believe the suspect was hiding.

While officers were on scene, police say a 911 call was received by the communications centre reporting a man with a firearm at a business on Eramosa Road.

Officers went to that scene and it was later learned that the call was fake, and it was done in order to divert the attention of police away from the suspect.

After extensive negotiations, a 38-year-old man was arrested just before 9:30 that evening.

He is facing charges including possession of stolen property, public mischief, and failing to comply with a release order.

He was held for a bail hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

