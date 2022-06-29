Guelph, Ont. man charged after allegedly making false gun call to avoid arrest

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Guelph, Ont., man’s attempt to get out of trouble has backfired.

Guelph Police Service were investigating the theft of a motorcycle when officers discovered the stolen vehicle in a downtown parking lot Tuesday afternoon around 12:30.

The investigation led police to an apartment building where they believe the suspect was hiding.

Read more: Bank robbery reported in Harriston on Wednesday

While officers were on scene, police say a 911 call was received by the communications centre reporting a man with a firearm at a business on Eramosa Road.

Officers went to that scene and it was later learned that the call was fake, and it was done in order to divert the attention of police away from the suspect.

Story continues below advertisement

After extensive negotiations, a 38-year-old man was arrested just before 9:30 that evening.

He is facing charges including possession of stolen property, public mischief, and failing to comply with a release order.

He was held for a bail hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

3:25 U.S. ‘straw purchases’ supplying crime guns to Canada U.S. ‘straw purchases’ supplying crime guns to Canada – May 19, 2022