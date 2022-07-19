Jack Long Park redevelopment opens up more community spaces in southeast Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

The redevelopment of Jack Long Park in southeast Calgary has opened up more community spaces for the city, the City of Calgary said.

In a statement on Tuesday, the City of Calgary said the redevelopment opened up more recreational spaces for families and youth, including a natural play area and picnic tables, among other amenities.

The city also said the redevelopment added more flexible, paved spaces for small concerts, food truck servicing, market kiosks and other arts and cultural uses.

The park was also redeveloped after extensive community consultation, the city said.

“I was super pleased when I was president of the community association to help advocate for the recognition of this space as Jack Long park,” Ward 9 Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra said at a news conference on Tuesday.

“This really forced us to reassess and plan for a better future.”

The park was also redeveloped to commemorate Jack Long, a nationally respected architect and community activist who impacted many Calgary communities.

According to the city, Long fought for community engagement in the city planning process and wanted everyone to have meaningful involvement in the future of their community.

Jack’s daughter Margot Long is the landscape architect that designed the park.

“(This project) wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for the residents of Inglewood, the people who want to live here and want to be here,” Long said.

“It’s not because of my dad, it’s because of the people of Inglewood.”