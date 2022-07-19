B.C. First Nation demands inquiry into man’s death after police respond to distress call

Send this page to someone via email

Warning: This story contains disturbing subject matter that may disturb some readers. Discretion is advised.

The Williams Lake First Nation and Union of BC Indian Chiefs are calling for a public inquiry into the death of a local man after an interaction with the RCMP earlier this month.

Rojun Alphonse, a father of four, died on July 10 after his family made a distress call to police, concerned he would hurt himself. Chief Willie Sellars said heavily-armed RCMP officers responded with tear gas.

“We look at the statistics across Indian country and the consistent theme is that there is discrimination against Indigenous peoples,” Sellars told Global News.

“Rojun’s legacy — we want to see change and if that’s what sparks from his death … that will be a legacy that we will hold up apart from all the other things he did for us in this community.”

British Columbia’s police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office (IIO), is investigating the events leading up to Alphonse’s death at his family home.

According to the IIO, police responded a report of a man “alleged to be in distress and in possession of weapons” on 11th Avenue. The office’s July 10 news release said RCMP and members of the Emergency Response Team attended and tried to engage the man for several hours.

Williams Lake Coun. Scott Nelson has told Global News police used “stun bombs” between 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to try and secure the building. One person exited before the police went in, he said.

At around 12:30 p.m., officers entered the home and found the man had suffered what appeared to be self-inflicted injuries, according to the IIO.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, and the watchdog is determining whether any police action — or inaction — contributed to his death.

Williams Lake RCMP have said they will not provide any further information on the incident while the probe is underway.

Surrounded by friends, family and supporters at Williams Lake First Nation, Alphonse’s wife described him as a “loving” and “hard-working” man.

“He made sure to take care of us all. He made sure to teach the kids to hunt, to fish. All of our memories will be forever cherished and never forgotten,” she said through tears.

“It was just a distress call for help. For the people of colour in our city — which there is many surrounding our Aboriginal communities — will now have a fear of calling the RCMP.”

She said she would never trust or call police again and no apology will make up for their loss.

“We call for justice on how our RCMP have followed through on this call, when our daughter was still home, and they still had gas-bombed our family home.”

The woman said her daughter exited the house with her arms in the air and was placed in a hot RCMP vehicle without air-conditioning or the ability to make a phone call. She said her daughter was also questioned by police without her knowledge.

The Williams Lake First Nation and UBCIC are calling for a public inquiry that examines the public safety and policing of First Nations in B.C. with both a systemic lens, and a specific focus on the circumstances of the July 10 tragedy.

“We are extremely disappointed with how police interactions with Indigenous peoples often result in tragedies like these and we are demanding immediate action and police reform,” said UBCIC Grand Chief Stewart Phillip in a Tuesday news release.

“It is more than one incident, it is a pattern that is not receiving the attention and commitment it deserves to address the systemic racism that allows for this type of behaviour to continue.”

According to the province’s Public Inquiry Act, the Lieutenant Governor in Council may establish a public inquiry commission into any matter considered to be of “public interest.”

Global News reached out to Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation Minister Murray Rankin for comment on the call for an inquiry into the tragedy, and received a response from Public Safety Minister and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth.

“Our thoughts are with Rojun Alphonse’s family and the Williams Lake First Nations community,” said Farnworth in an emailed statement.

“The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) is mandated to conduct investigations into any police-related incident that has resulted in death or serious harm. The B.C. Coroners Service is also investigating the death. As such, we cannot comment further on this matter.”

In a landmark report in April, a committee charged with examining policing in B.C. said it heard “clear evidence of systemic racism” in enforcement throughout the province. It recommended changes to the way police handle mental health calls, and recommended new legislation be drafted to govern policing in B.C. based on values of “decolonization, anti-racism, community, and accountability.”

The committee also said Indigenous peoples and municipalities must be involved in creating the new Community Safety and Policing Act, which would oversee its recommended new provincial police service.

In an interview, the head of the IIO said Tuesday’s calls for public inquiry would not likely hamper the office’s investigation into the man’s death.

“Our investigation is one that determines whether or not criminal charges should be recommended,” explained Ron MacDonald, chief civilian director of the IIO.

“I would expect that it would be very unlikely for a government to move towards any form of public inquiry until such time as the criminal investigation had been completed.”

MacDonald said he had no timeline for a completion into the July 10 incident.

Sellars said Tuesday neither the RCMP nor IIO are “entities we can trust right now,” which is part of why he wants a public inquiry. The RCMP communication since the incident has been poor, he added.

The Hope for Wellness Help Line offers culturally competent counselling and crisis intervention to all Indigenous peoples experience trauma and distress. The line can be reached anytime toll-free at 1-855-242-3310.