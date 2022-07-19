Menu

Crime

Three teens plead guilty in stabbing outside Burnaby house party last year

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted July 19, 2022 6:50 pm
An RCMP vehicle View image in full screen
Three young offenders have entered guilty please in connection to a stabbing outside a house party on Oct. 23, 2021 in North Burnaby, B.C. Global News / File

Three teenage boys have pleaded guilty to their involvement in a stabbing outside a house party in Burnaby, B.C. last year.

The attack on Oct. 23, 2021 in North Burnaby left a 15-year-old boy with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries to his torso. He was swarmed and stabbed by the suspects shortly after arriving at the party, RCMP said in a Tuesday news release.

“We want the public, and specifically youth, to know that we take these swarming assaults seriously,” said Cpl. Alexa Hodgins in the release.

“Our officers worked tirelessly to identify and bring the offenders to justice. These types of attacks are not acceptable in our community.”

The suspects are all between the ages of 14 and 15, and entered their guilty pleas in June.

One offender pleaded guilty to assault with a weapon and another pleaded guilty to aggravated assault. Both were sentenced this summer.

Due to restrictions under the Youth Criminal Justice Act and the current stage of the court process, Burnaby RCMP were unable to reveal the guilty plea of the third offender, who has not yet been sentenced.

Police said the suspects were not friends with the victim. They fled the scene after the attack but were quickly identified and arrested.

They have not been held in custody since the attack, which is typical for youth offenders, Hodgins told Global News.

The victim has since recovered, said police.

