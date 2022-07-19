Winnipeg Blue Bomber Greg Ellingson named CFL top performer of Week 6

Send this page to someone via email

For the second time in as many weeks, a member of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers has been named a top performer in the Canadian Football League.

Veteran wide receiver Greg Ellingson earned that honour for Week 6 of the schedule with 11 catches for 152 yards in Winnipeg’s 26-19 win over Calgary on Friday, July 15 at IG Field.

The Blue Bombers remain the only undefeated team in the CFL by improving to 6-0. Winnipeg quarterback Zach Collaros was the CFL top performer for Week 5.

Ellingson’s 11 receptions equaled a career high, while the 152 yards represented the sixth most productive game of his eight-plus seasons in the CFL.

“Definitely something I can be proud about,” Ellingson told reporters following the Bombers practice on Tuesday at IG Field.

“I also appreciate the guys on this team – the offensive line for protecting Zach (Collaros) for going out there and killing it every week. He makes it pretty easy to have a game like that.”

Ellingson, a 33-year-old Tampa Bay, Fla., native, also had 11 catches when he was with Ottawa in a 24-17 win over Montreal on Aug. 11, 2018. His career high for most yards in a single game came on July 13, 2016, when Ellingson caught nine passes for 218 yards in the RedBlacks 30-20 win at Toronto’s BMO Field.

One-third of the way through the season, Ellingson finds himself as the CFL leader in catches (34) and yards (518) to go along with three touchdowns.

“Probably a little bit to do with us playing six games already is probably why I’m ahead,” was how Ellingson explained his lofty position. “But I’m sure they’ll have their chance to catch up. Kinda just one week at a time, just focus on that and the rest will take care of itself.”

Winnipeg head coach Mike O’Shea is pleased, but not totally surprised by Ellingson’s terrific start.

“He’s been excellent for a long time. He’s been very productive,” said O’Shea of the six-foot-three, 211-pound wideout who had a streak of five consecutive, 1,000-yard seasons come to an end in 2021 with Edmonton. “He’s in the right place at the right time, makes good catches, makes big plays.”

Seven of Ellingson’s 11 receptions in the win over Calgary came on second down conversion plays.

Next up for Winnipeg is a visit to Edmonton on Friday night which just happens to include the CFL’s second leading receiver, ex-Bomber Kenny Lawler of the Elks. Lawler was also singled out as a top performer for Week 6 after hauling in seven passes for 92 yards and the game-tying touchdown with 4:20 remaining in Edmonton’s come-from-behind 32-31 win at Montreal.

Lawler, who left Winnipeg to join Edmonton via free agency in the off season, has 33 catches for 384 yards and also has three majors going into Friday’s 8 p.m. CT kickoff at Commonwealth Stadium.

Hamilton Quarterback Dane Evans rounds out the trio of top performers for Week 6 after completing 21 of 28 passes for 345 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Tiger Cats to their first victory of the season, 25-23 over winless Ottawa.

