Police seek to identify suspect after armed robbery at Adjala-Tosorontio business

Police are seeking to identify a suspect after an armed robbery was reported in Adjala-Tosorontio, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police said on Sunday at around 6:30 a.m., officers received a report of an armed robbery at a business on Highway 9.

Police said a male suspect entered the business and allegedly demanded money “while showing a gun in his waistband.”

Officers said the victim handed over the cash and the suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

According to police, the suspect was seen driving westbound on Highway 9 towards Airport Road on a motorcycle.

“Police believe the suspect is armed and has been involved in other incidents,” police said in a news release.

“If suspect is observed, please do not approach. Please call police immediately.”

Officers are now searching for a man, 20 to 30 years old, with black or brown hair. He was seen wearing a black puffer style jacket, black pants, brown or tan boots and a motocross helmet with yellow and green accents.

He was also wearing black gloves with matching yellow and green accents and dark sunglasses.

According to police, the suspect was driving a white and black Kawasaki Ninja — possibly a 300 model — without a licence plate.