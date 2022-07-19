Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police seek to identify suspect after armed robbery at Adjala-Tosorontio business

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted July 19, 2022 2:52 pm
OPP cruiser. View image in full screen
OPP cruiser. The Canadian Press file

Police are seeking to identify a suspect after an armed robbery was reported in Adjala-Tosorontio, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police said on Sunday at around 6:30 a.m., officers received a report of an armed robbery at a business on Highway 9.

Police said a male suspect entered the business and allegedly demanded money “while showing a gun in his waistband.”

Officers said the victim handed over the cash and the suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

Read more: Woman dies after crash on Highway 401, eastbound express lanes reopened at Mississauga Road

According to police, the suspect was seen driving westbound on Highway 9 towards Airport Road on a motorcycle.

Trending Stories

“Police believe the suspect is armed and has been involved in other incidents,” police said in a news release.

Story continues below advertisement

“If suspect is observed, please do not approach. Please call police immediately.”

Officers are now searching for a man, 20 to 30 years old, with black or brown hair. He was seen wearing a black puffer style jacket, black pants, brown or tan boots and a motocross helmet with yellow and green accents.

He was also wearing black gloves with matching yellow and green accents and dark sunglasses.

According to police, the suspect was driving a white and black Kawasaki Ninja — possibly a 300 model — without a licence plate.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagOPP tagOntario Provincial Police tagRobbery tagHighway 9 tagAirport Road tagAdjala-Tosorontio tagNottawasaga tagAdjala-Tosorontio crime tagrobbery Adjala-Tosorontio tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers