Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Woman dies after crash on Highway 401, eastbound express lanes closed at Mississauga Road

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted July 19, 2022 6:42 am
Highway 401 closure. View image in full screen
Highway 401 closure. MTO

The Ontario Provincial Police say all eastbound express lanes of Highway 401 are closed from Mississauga Road early Tuesday due to a fatal collision.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the crash happened just before 4 a.m. when an SUV rear ended into the back of a transport truck at around Dixie Road.

Schmidt said a female passenger of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene while the male driver was taken to hospital with critical injuries.

The driver of the transport truck had no injuries, Schmidt said.

Read more: Five people hospitalized following Elgin County crash, OPP say

There is no access to the express lanes of the 401 from Highway 403.

Story continues below advertisement

However, Highway 401 collector lanes are getting by as well as the westbound side of the highway remains open.

Schmidt told Global News he expects the closure to remain in place for most of the morning with an approximate reopening time of between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Trending Stories

He advises motorists taken an alternate route as the heavy traffic volume stretches as far as Winston Churchill and beyond.

Schmidt said the fatal collision was a secondary collision and occurred when traffic had slowed down due to a previous minor crash a few hundred yards away. He also said there has been at least another secondary minor collision in the westbound lanes as cars slow down to look.

“It is so critically important drivers that when you’re operating your vehicle you need to pay attention,” Schmidt said. “If there’s something happening in the peripheral adjust your driving accordingly but don’t focus your attention on that because if you’re looking somewhere else than where you’re going, we could see another repeat of this.”

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagOntario Provincial Police taghighway 401 tagHighway 401 crash tagDixie Road tagMississauga Road tagHighway 401 Mississauga Road tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers