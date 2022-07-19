Woman dies after crash on Highway 401, eastbound express lanes closed at Mississauga Road

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario Provincial Police say all eastbound express lanes of Highway 401 are closed from Mississauga Road early Tuesday due to a fatal collision.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the crash happened just before 4 a.m. when an SUV rear ended into the back of a transport truck at around Dixie Road.

Schmidt said a female passenger of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene while the male driver was taken to hospital with critical injuries.

The driver of the transport truck had no injuries, Schmidt said.

There is no access to the express lanes of the 401 from Highway 403.

However, Highway 401 collector lanes are getting by as well as the westbound side of the highway remains open.

Schmidt told Global News he expects the closure to remain in place for most of the morning with an approximate reopening time of between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.

He advises motorists taken an alternate route as the heavy traffic volume stretches as far as Winston Churchill and beyond.

Schmidt said the fatal collision was a secondary collision and occurred when traffic had slowed down due to a previous minor crash a few hundred yards away. He also said there has been at least another secondary minor collision in the westbound lanes as cars slow down to look.

“It is so critically important drivers that when you’re operating your vehicle you need to pay attention,” Schmidt said. “If there’s something happening in the peripheral adjust your driving accordingly but don’t focus your attention on that because if you’re looking somewhere else than where you’re going, we could see another repeat of this.”

