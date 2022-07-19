Alberta man earns jail time, firearms ban for death of Siksika hockey player

Send this page to someone via email

An Alberta man responsible for the death of a hockey player more than three years ago will spend more than six years in jail, after credit for time already served.

Brandon Giffen will spend another six and a half years behind bars and was handed a lifetime firearms ban on Tuesday after he was found guilty of manslaughter and acquitted of murder in June last year.

Giffen committed “near murder” and his actions were shameful and reckless, according to a Calgary Court of Queen’s Bench justice on Monday. He was sentenced to 11 years and six months of prison time but was given 60 months (5 years) credit for time served.

He was originally sentenced to 12 years but the judge reduced it by six months due to unusually cruel conditions at the remand centre. This included not being able to have regular visits with his fiance, children and other family members.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Brandon Giffen guilty of manslaughter in death of Alberta hockey player Kristian Ayoungman

This comes after Brandon and his brother, Kody Giffen, were charged with first-degree murder in Kristian Ayoungman’s death.

Ayoungman, a 24-year-old hockey player from Siksika Nation, was fatally shot in a vehicle near Strathmore on March 17, 2019.

According to an agreed statement of facts, Ayoungman sold Kody a pack of cigarettes for $20, but Kody complained that the pack wasn’t full. This prompted a fight outside the King Eddy Pub in Strathmore, which spilled over to an apartment building nearby.

Read more: Grieving Alberta family upset after accused murderer gets bail

Kody involved Brandon, who then emerged from his apartment with a hunting rifle. Ayoungman and his friends fled in a truck driven by Breeana Crawler, who tried to evade the Giffens and ended up south of the town on the highway.

Kody pulled over, and Brandon exited the vehicle and fired a shot, striking and killing Ayoungman.

Kody was sentenced to four years in prison on March 16, 2021 after his manslaughter guilty plea in August 2020.

‘Nothing will ever be enough’

Melodie Hunt-Ayoungman, Kristian’s mother, said while the court’s decision met her expectation, nothing will be enough to bring justice to her son’s death.

Story continues below advertisement

“We were told by the Crown that 12 years would be the highest sentence, and we got that today,” she said.

“Nothing will ever be enough because he’s not here. He’s gone. We’ll never have grandchildren from him and we’ll never get to see his successes.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Nothing will ever be enough because he's not here. He's gone. We'll never have grandchildren from him and we'll never get to see his successes."

Hunt-Ayoungman also said she’s seen improvements in the relationship between the Town of Strathmore and Indigenous communities. She said the town signed documents with the Siksika Nation to take action against anti-Indigenous sentiment in the town.

The town has also put up a memorial in honour of Kristian, she said.

2:11 Siksika Nation & Strathmore, Alberta address systemic racism Siksika Nation & Strathmore, Alberta address systemic racism – Jun 18, 2020

“They are doing things to work together. They actually listened and that makes me feel good that things are changing,” Hunt-Ayoungman said.

“I look forward to the positive outcomes from all of this.”

Advertisement