Rolling Alberta highway closures planned for Pope’s upcoming visit to Edmonton area

Pope Francis is set to arrive in Edmonton on Sunday and with that will come several rolling highway closures as the Papal motorcade passes through areas of the province.

Rolling road closures are planned from Sunday to Wednesday for sections of the Queen Elizabeth II Highway, as well as highways 2A, 16, 43, 611 and 633, Alberta Transportation said Tuesday morning in a news release.

While exact times for the road closures were not provided, the province said highways will be closed before and after the Pope’s motorcade travels through any given region. Drivers should expect delays and plan other routes if possible on the following dates:

Sunday, July 24

Pope Francis arrives in Edmonton on Sunday morning, the province said. The northbound lanes of the QEII between Edmonton International Airport and the city will be closed until the Pope’s motorcade passes by.

Monday, July 25

The southbound lanes of the QEII and Highway 611 west of Highway 2A will be closed between Edmonton and Maskwacis when the Pope travels from Edmonton to Maskwacis on Monday morning.

When the Pope returns to Edmonton later Monday afternoon, the QEII and Highway 611 west of Highway 2A will be closed yet again.

The province said drivers can expect closures, limited access and “significant delays” along portions of Highway 2A — both northbound and southbound — between Wetaskiwin, Maskwacis and Ponoka all day Monday, July 25. Drivers can expect the same along portions of Highway 611 all day as well, the province said.

Tuesday, July 26

In the late afternoon on Tuesday, July 26, Highway 16 westbound, Highway 43 northbound and Highway 633 westbound will be closed when the Pope travels to Lac Ste. Anne.

When the Pope returns to Edmonton later Tuesday, Highway 633 eastbound to Highway 43 southbound and Highway 16 eastbound to Edmonton will be closed.

The province said closures and restricted access to highways 16 and 633 can be expected on all range roads and township roads west of Highway 43 and east of Highway 765, south of Lac Ste. Anne.

Highway 633 between highways 757 and 43 will be closed, except for buses and local traffic.

Wednesday, July 27

The Pope’s trip to the Edmonton region wraps up Wednesday, when he heads east to Quebec.

On the morning of July 27, the QEII southbound between Edmonton and EIA will be closed.

The province said highway closure information will be available through 511 Alberta:

Toll-free in Alberta: Call 511

Outside Alberta: Call 1-855-391-9743

Online at 511.alberta.ca

@511Alberta on social media

Information on the Papal motorcade’s travels will also be posted on electronic message boards along the QEII, Highway 2A, Highway 16, Highway 43, Highway 611 and Highway 633.

