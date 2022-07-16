Menu

Canada

Security measures starting to ramp up in Edmonton ahead of Pope Francis’ visit

By Chris Chacon Global News
Posted July 16, 2022 12:03 pm
Click to play video: 'Security measures starting to ramp up in Edmonton ahead of Pope Francis’ visit' Security measures starting to ramp up in Edmonton ahead of Pope Francis’ visit
WATCH: Security efforts are ramping up as the Pope's visit to Alberta nears. Chris Chacon looks at what people might see and how much work will go into protecting the head of the Catholic church.

Where ever the pope goes, thousands of people tend to follow.

Recently installed fences and cameras outside the Catholic Archdiocese of Edmonton are just one of the many security measures that will be in place for the Pope’s upcoming visit.

“You are going to see a lot of fences, you are going to see a lot of different pathways for people to follow, you are going to have quarantined off sections for those people to be at,” Risk Control President Anthony Kimakowich said.

Read more: Large crowds, road closures and heavy security expected for Pope Francis’ visit to Alberta

Alberta-based Risk Control provides security and security consulting across Canada. Its company president Anthony Kimakowich said protecting the pope is a major operation, similar to protecting the President of the United States or Prime Minister of Canada and has a lot of moving parts.

“He’s going to be traveling with his own security team, they are going to have armoured vehicles they are bringing themselves, you are going to see police escorts, many different law enforcement aspects assisting in these security operations,” Kimakowich said.

RCMP and Edmonton Police Service have not said, exactly how many officers will be at the Pope’s events for safety reasons, but said there will be an increase in police presence.

“We need people to respect the fencing, if there is road barriers in place for vehicles, we need people to respect those things as well,” Edmonton Police Service Supt. Dean Hilton said.

Kimakowich said, in addition to blockades, vetting of guests and likely airspace restrictions, security plans also take into account natural disasters, escapes routes, on site emergencies and any unknowns that may occur.

“While many of the people are devout followers that are coming to see and that want to be in his presence, there is that potential that some of those people that are coming want to create a protest or they want to disrupt the event or disrupt his activities that day,” Kimakowich said

Kimakowich said an operation of this size could likely see upwards of 100 security professionals and cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.

 

