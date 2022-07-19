Menu

Fire

‘Potentially volatile’ conditions forecast for Nohomin Creek wildfire near Lytton, B.C.

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted July 19, 2022 12:02 pm
A helicopter drops water on the Nohomin Creek wildfire near Lytton, B.C. View image in full screen
A helicopter drops water on the Nohomin Creek wildfire near Lytton, B.C. Global News

The Nohomin Creek wildfire near Lytton, B.C., remains out of control, with the western flank of the fire showing the most activity, the BC Wildfire Service says.

The fire, which was sparked last week, is currently mapped at 20.58 square kilometres and BC Wildfire is predicting “potentially volatile” fire conditions during peak burning times as hot and dry weather persists in the days ahead.

B.C. wildfires: Assessing damage caused by Nohomin Creek Fire

Monday’s firefight was challenged by afternoon winds gusting up to 60 km/h, BC Wildfire said, but the containment lines the crews have been building on the south, east and north flanks held up well against them.

A portion of the southern corner on the west flank was more active Monday afternoon and BC Wildfire said helicopters will be bucketing in this area as needed on Tuesday.

Work is also continuing on the fire near the start of the Stein Valley Nlaka’pamux Heritage Park walking trail,  and crews doused the bulk of fires that popped up throughout Monday and will continue to do so Tuesday.

Read more: Nohomin Creek wildfire near Lytton, B.C. grows to 1,700 hectares

“A representative from Lytton First Nation that specializes in archeological site and cultural values is working with structure protection specialists and BCWS crews to identify cultural values along the beginning of the Stein Valley walking path and will be providing guidance and recommendations on the best options for protection of those values,” BC Wildfire said.

While the south, east and north flanks of the fire are currently exhibiting minimal fire activity, the western flank remains active, but much of the terrain is steep and inoperable.

Out-of-control Nohomin Creek Wildfire

To date, the wildfire has destroyed at least six properties and forced more than 100 people from their homes on the west side of the Fraser River, the BC Wildfire Service said.

Recovery is still just starting in Lytton, which was mostly wiped out by a wildfire just over a year ago.

B.C. safety minister recognizes wildfire burning near Lytton is stressful for residents, structures lost but no injuries

The wildfire service said four unit crews, five initial attack crews, 19 Lytton First Nation firefighters, an Incident Management Team, structure protection personnel, four water tenders, 10 helicopters and other operational and support staff are supporting the response.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

