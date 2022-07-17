Nohomin Creek wildfire near Lytton, B.C. grows to 1,700 hectares

Send this page to someone via email

The out-of-control Nohomin Creek wildfire burning close to Lytton, B.C. has grown to 1,700 hectares, as of Sunday afternoon.

BC Wildfire Service officials said fire growth has taken place on the west flank, spreading upslope.

“Temperatures are expected to reach into the mid 20s with winds gusting up to 40 km/hr on Sunday afternoon,” BC Wildfire officials said, on the website.

“Trace amounts of precipitation are also anticipated for the Lytton area today, but these amounts will not be significant enough to have an impact on the fire.”

Wildfire firefighters are working on the north and south flanks.

On the south flank, crews are working on establishing a water delivery system as they continue moving up the slope, according to officials.

“Crews are also working to secure a portion of the fire’s edge adjacent to the Stryen Creek to prevent the fire from advancing into the southside of the Stein Valley,” wildfire officials said.

“They will also continue hot-spotting and mopping up around properties along the Fraser River.”

On the north flank, crews are attacking the fire directly, working their way from the Fraser River up to the hydro lines.

