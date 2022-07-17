SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Fire

Nohomin Creek wildfire near Lytton, B.C. grows to 1,700 hectares

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted July 17, 2022 4:59 pm
The Nohomin Creek wildfire is now 1,700 hectares. View image in full screen
The Nohomin Creek wildfire is now 1,700 hectares. Global BC

The out-of-control Nohomin Creek wildfire burning close to Lytton, B.C. has grown to 1,700 hectares, as of Sunday afternoon.

BC Wildfire Service officials said fire growth has taken place on the west flank, spreading upslope.

Read more: Structures lost in rapidly growing Lytton wildfire

“Temperatures are expected to reach into the mid 20s with winds gusting up to 40 km/hr on Sunday afternoon,” BC Wildfire officials said, on the website.

“Trace amounts of precipitation are also anticipated for the Lytton area today, but these amounts will not be significant enough to have an impact on the fire.”

Wildfire firefighters are working on the north and south flanks.

Read more: ‘Stay prepared’: Lytton First Nation official on wildfire burning in the area Friday

On the south flank, crews are working on establishing a water delivery system as they continue moving up the slope, according to officials.

“Crews are also working to secure a portion of the fire’s edge adjacent to the Stryen Creek to prevent the fire from advancing into the southside of the Stein Valley,” wildfire officials said.

“They will also continue hot-spotting and mopping up around properties along the Fraser River.”

On the north flank, crews are attacking the fire directly, working their way from the Fraser River up to the hydro lines.

Click to play video: 'Out-of-control Nohomin Creek Wildfire' Out-of-control Nohomin Creek Wildfire
Out-of-control Nohomin Creek Wildfire
