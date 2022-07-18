Children’s book keeps mystery of Okanagan Lake monster Ogopogo alive

Send this page to someone via email

B.C.’s legendary Okanagan lake monster Ogopogo, also known by its Indigenous name Nx̌aʔx̌ʔitkʷ is going on a new adventure in a soon-to-be-released children’s book called Ogopogo: And the Mysterious Stranger.

“It’s about how this mysterious stranger comes to Okanagan Lake continuing to try to find (Ogopogo) and the children wanting to have a celebration honouring Ogopogo and in the end (the children end up) saving him from the clutches of the stranger,” said author Don Levers.

The book is a sequel to the one Levers wrote 37 years ago where Ogopogo saved busloads of children when the old floating bridge broke apart during a storm. Now, decades later, the children are throwing a party to thank the lake creature for saving them. The author drew inspiration for the story from his own encounter with Ogopogo.

Story continues below advertisement

“On Dec. 18, 1981, we saw something strange in the water and we pulled over to the far side of Okanagan Lake Bridge and another car got out behind us and asked us if we had seen something and we did,” said Lever.

“We saw something that was unexplained, the lake was calm as anything there were no boats out, no waves.”

Ever since then, Lever has been telling stories about Ogopogo.

Lake Country artist Angelina Danielle has taken over the role of illustrator and is putting her own spin on the lake monster.

Read more: Alleged Ogopogo sighting caught on camera

“When I started the process, I started noticing a lot of Ogopogo things around the valley so I knew I could put something out there that’s unique,” said Danielle.

“I also took a lot of inspiration from medieval dragons because it is a sea monster dragon thing.”

The Children’s book Ogopogo: And the Mysterious Stranger will be released on July 22. For more information visit www.okanaganpublishinghouse.ca

Story continues below advertisement