Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Crews extinguish fire at Vancouver temporary modular housing site

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 18, 2022 6:44 pm
Click to play video: 'Firefighters battle blaze in Vancouver temporary modular building' Firefighters battle blaze in Vancouver temporary modular building
WATCH: Dozens of Vancouver firefighters battled a blaze Monday morning in a building on the edge of Chinatown.

Multiple people have been displaced by a fire in a temporary modular housing on the edge of Vancouver’s Chinatown.

Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services Asst. Chief Ken Gemmill said crews were called to the building at 258 Union St. just after 9:30 a.m., Monday to reports of a fire on the third floor.

Read more: Church, adjacent building destroyed in downtown Vancouver fire

“This is a temporary modular building, they’re new to the City of Vancouver, they are sprinklered and there’s alarm systems in place,” he said.

“We got to the fire floor and the first-in officer said he could feel heat in the door and he saw a bit of smoke coming out.”

Crews were greeted by heavy smoke and flame in the unit, and called in the support of more than 30 firefighters.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Gemmill said all residents were safely evacuated, including one person with mobility issues who needed help getting off the second floor, and that no injuries were reported.

Read more: One dead after fire at Vancouver’s Empress Hotel, officials say

“It’s going to be some time before we let people back in,” he added. “There is extensive water and smoke damage obviously to the third floor and the subsequent floors below.”

Emergency Social Services have been tasked with helping the displaced residents find somewhere to stay until they can return to the building.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Click to play video: 'Federal government announces $870M in advance payment for B.C. disaster relief events' Federal government announces $870M in advance payment for B.C. disaster relief events
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fire tagVancouver fire tagSupportive Housing tagVancouver firefighters tagtemporary modular housing tagStrathcona Fire tagChinatown fire tagDTES fire tagtemporary modular housing fire tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers