Crews extinguish fire at Vancouver temporary modular housing site

Send this page to someone via email

Multiple people have been displaced by a fire in a temporary modular housing on the edge of Vancouver’s Chinatown.

Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services Asst. Chief Ken Gemmill said crews were called to the building at 258 Union St. just after 9:30 a.m., Monday to reports of a fire on the third floor.

“This is a temporary modular building, they’re new to the City of Vancouver, they are sprinklered and there’s alarm systems in place,” he said.

“We got to the fire floor and the first-in officer said he could feel heat in the door and he saw a bit of smoke coming out.”

Crews were greeted by heavy smoke and flame in the unit, and called in the support of more than 30 firefighters.

Story continues below advertisement

Gemmill said all residents were safely evacuated, including one person with mobility issues who needed help getting off the second floor, and that no injuries were reported.

“It’s going to be some time before we let people back in,” he added. “There is extensive water and smoke damage obviously to the third floor and the subsequent floors below.”

Emergency Social Services have been tasked with helping the displaced residents find somewhere to stay until they can return to the building.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.