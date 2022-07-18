Burnaby RCMP seeks Indigenous woman missing more than 3 weeks

Send this page to someone via email

Burnaby RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find an Indigenous woman who has been missing for more than three weeks.

Mackenzie Russ-Morrison, 20, was reported missing on June 26, and police and her loved ones are worried about her well-being.

Mounties believe she was last seen on East Hastings Street in Vancouver, but say they have not been able to locate her using “a number of investigative steps.”

Police say she may be using the aliases Kelsey Cox or Courtenay Cox.

Russ-Morrison is described as five-foot-four and 119 pounds.

Anyone who has seen her or has information is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999.