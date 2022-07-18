Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Weekly survey: How much is too much for a concert ticket?

By Alan Cross Corus Radio
Posted July 18, 2022 10:18 am
Drake. View image in full screen
Drake. John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Yes, live music is back. And yes, tickets are way more expensive than in the Before Times. Drake expects people to spend $900 for a spot on the lawn for his OVO Festival? Geddouttahere.

But people are starved for live music and are willing to pony up. Sometimes. How much are you willing to part for a show you just have to be at? This is just for admission into the venue and doesn’t include any perks, passes, or meet-and-greets.

Trending Stories

Advertisement
© 2022 Corus Radio, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
inflation tagDrake tagPoll tagLive Music tagConcert Tickets tagexpensive tagOVO Festival tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers