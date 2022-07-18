Weekly survey: How much is too much for a concert ticket?

Yes, live music is back. And yes, tickets are way more expensive than in the Before Times. Drake expects people to spend $900 for a spot on the lawn for his OVO Festival? Geddouttahere.

But people are starved for live music and are willing to pony up. Sometimes. How much are you willing to part for a show you just have to be at? This is just for admission into the venue and doesn’t include any perks, passes, or meet-and-greets.

Concert ticket prices are up almost 20% this year. How much are you willing to pay to be at a show by your favorite artist? (Just admission to the venue. No perks, passes, or meet'n'greets.) — Alan Cross (@alancross) July 18, 2022

