City crews to install groundwater monitoring wells at 2 Guelph parks

Visitors to two parks in Guelph will be seeing some construction work happening.

The city will be putting in groundwater monitoring wells over the next few weeks.

Work will begin at Peter Misersky Park beside the old ball diamond Tuesday at 7 a.m., and crews will be working Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The city says once that is completed, crews will begin work at Joe Veroni Park on the south side of Severn Drive.

It estimates work at each park will take six days to complete.

While work is being done, trail access will be temporarily interrupted and visitors to the parks are being asked to stay away from work areas.

According to a news release, the groundwater monitoring wells are being installed to better understand the geology and hydrogeology in these areas.