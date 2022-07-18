‘Inconceivable:’ N.S. cycling community shaken after popular rider hit by car

Send this page to someone via email

Cyclists in Nova Scotia say they were horrified to hear a fellow athlete was hit by a car while riding on a well-travelled road over the weekend, but they’re grateful he survived.

Rob Klue was riding to work Saturday morning along Purcells Cove Road when he was hit and seriously injured.

A police release from Saturday afternoon said the cyclist was taken to hospital with what they believe to be “life-threatening injuries.”

Over the weekend, Klue’s friend Brendan Clinton started a GoFundMe fundraiser to help with medical and recovery costs.

As of Monday morning, more than $25,000 has been raised.

In a Sunday update on the page, Clinton wrote, in part:

“We visited the ICU earlier today and spoke to his partner about his condition. Rob was conscious today and doing well after his surgery yesterday. Which is awesome!

“He will definitely have a challenging recovery but your support will make a huge difference.”

Though relieved to hear Klue is doing well, his friends and fellow cyclists remain shaken.

Co-President of Bicycle Nova Scotia for Competition lola doucet said Klue has been a part of the cycling community “forever.” Hearing of his accident came as a shock.

“We’re talking about somebody who’s been riding, racing, commuting for 20 plus years, this guy knows what he’s doing,” she said.

“For somebody of his caliber to get hit, it’s like the inconceivable.”

doucet said Klue has ridden Purcells Cove Road at least a hundred times in just the past year. If it can happen to him there, it can happen to anyone, she said.

"The whole community is just shaken."

Cyclists in Halifax are a close-knit group, doucet said, so it’s not a surprise the community came together to fundraise so quickly.

“We take care of each other… He’s a great guy,” she said. “Cycling is his life. To think that he’s gotten hurt doing it really breaks my heart.”

A fundraiser isn’t the only thing the community pulled together in response to Klue’s accident.

Cyclist Camila Reis is one of the organizers of a rally for cycling safety, set to be held on Wednesday evening.

“On Saturday we heard about the accident, and we were very frustrated, and felt scared” Reis said. “This is our everyday life, cycling here.”

Reis said the rally, “Critical Mass Halifax,” will advocate for safer roads for cyclists.

The Facebook event page, reads in part:

“We refuse to stand by silently and accept this. We know it is possible for riders and drivers to share the road and respect each other.”

Reis said cycling is a more accessible and affordable means of transportation for many. She believes more people in Halifax would take it up if roads were safer.

“We don’t feel safe now,” she said. “Some drivers respect us, and some drivers have no respect. We feel this aggression every day.”

On Wednesday, Reis hopes the rally can raise awareness of how the municipality and drivers can protect cyclists.

“We’re not here to take the space of the streets, we’re here to share,” she said.

doucet agreed.

With rising gas, doucet said more and more people are taking up cycling.

“We’re trying to aim for zero casualties and zero accidents; we’re just not getting there.”

A part of the problem according to doucet is that drivers don’t realize how fast bikers can go. She said experienced athletes can average 60 kilometres per hour.

“If you have passed a cyclist, expect that when you get to that stop sign or that stop light, that they’re probably going to be right next to you.”

To ensure people can bike safely, doucet wants to see effort to educate the public on road sharing, by the municipality and police.

She hopes Wednesday’s rally will send a message – though rallies have been held many times before.

“I’m hoping Rob sees the movement, but it’s happened before. I really hope this is the last time,” doucet said. “I don’t want to see anybody else hurt.”

In the meantime, she said she’s glad to hear Klue is expected to recover from his injuries, and hopes to see him back on a bike.

“It’s going to be awesome to have him back.”

— With files from Graeme Benjamin.